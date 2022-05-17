AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.27. 902,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.92. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

