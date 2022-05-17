Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 12,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 16,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Americanas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTOOY)

Americanas SA operates in the e-commerce business in Brazil. It connects people, businesses, products, and services on the digital platform to offer various digital solutions. The company operates Americanas.com, an online store with various products in approximately 40 categories; Submarino, a digital brand in books, games, technology, and entertainment; Shoptime, a home shopping channel that offers bed, table, bath, small appliances, housewares, and sports and leisure products; Sou Barato, an outlet that offers repackaged products; Lojas Americanas; Americanas Express format; convenience stores; Ame Go, which allows customers to purchase products without a queue and without a checkout; and Americanas digital, a digital store that offers consumer electronics.

