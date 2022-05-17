Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 12,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 16,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.
Americanas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTOOY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americanas (BTOOY)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.