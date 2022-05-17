Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $32.11 on Monday, reaching $2,288.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,196.49 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,565.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,726.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

