Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $13.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,302.10. 38,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,196.49 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,565.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,726.19.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

