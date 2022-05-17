Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 10.6% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $284,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $26.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,315.60. 34,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,914. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,565.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,726.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.