Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $1.85. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.