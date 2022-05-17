ALLY (ALY) One Day Volume Hits $3,541.00

ALLY (ALY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $3,541.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 47.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,856.52 or 0.99992981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00106784 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.