Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after acquiring an additional 154,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,509,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegion by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,150,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,384,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

