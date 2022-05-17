Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 280,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alleghany by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $833.10. 75,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $804.30 and a 200 day moving average of $717.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

