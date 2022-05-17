Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

