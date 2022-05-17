Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.04. 348,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,262,000 after buying an additional 271,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 166,374 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,009,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

