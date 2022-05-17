Alchemix (ALCX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $44.10 million and $2.75 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $33.92 or 0.00112604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,145.01 or 1.00064775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00106583 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,515,692 coins and its circulating supply is 1,300,055 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.