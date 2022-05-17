Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $56,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after purchasing an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.92. 880,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

