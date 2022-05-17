Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.09 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $290.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.80 million to $298.95 million. Agiliti posted sales of $250.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

AGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $180,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,361. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

