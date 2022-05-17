Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,186.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADYYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,810.00 price objective for the company.

Adyen stock traded up $39.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,587.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 615. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,330.35 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,812.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,214.68.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

