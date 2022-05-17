AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 406.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 413,559 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 474.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,156,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,397. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

