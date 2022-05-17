ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.55 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76.15 ($0.94). Approximately 10,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of £20.04 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Get ADVFN alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. ADVFN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.