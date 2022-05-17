Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Adobe stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.49. 48,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

