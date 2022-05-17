Acumen Capital Trims Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Target Price to C$12.00

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SYZ opened at C$7.29 on Friday. Sylogist has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$14.82. The company has a market cap of C$174.35 million and a P/E ratio of 80.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is an increase from Sylogist’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 549.45%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

