ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 665,723 shares.The stock last traded at $25.43 and had previously closed at $25.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,099.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,390,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,330 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,935,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,862,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,016,000 after acquiring an additional 591,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

