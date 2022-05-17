a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of AKA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $3.49. 158,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

