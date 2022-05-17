4,878 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 434,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,446,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,374. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

