$44.71 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.60 million and the lowest is $43.82 million. TrueCar reported sales of $65.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $182.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $183.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $229.27 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRUE. Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TrueCar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,302. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $289.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

