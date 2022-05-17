358 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 358 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX stock opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.96. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

