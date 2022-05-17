33,958 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. 799,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,341,992. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

