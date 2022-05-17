$3.76 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will announce $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. BorgWarner also posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 332,483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.