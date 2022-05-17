$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIB. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. 156,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. CGI has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.