$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

FBHS stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

