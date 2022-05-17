$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,908,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,031 shares of company stock worth $15,366,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 180,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,295. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

