$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.16. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. 69,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.