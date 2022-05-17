-$0.88 EPS Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.74). Delcath Systems posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 209.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. 49,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,976. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

In other news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $120,920. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 21.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

