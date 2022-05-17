$0.52 EPS Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The firm had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 547,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,821. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

