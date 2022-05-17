-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). MediWound posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 108,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,704. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

