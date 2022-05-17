-$0.09 EPS Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Lands’ End posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 132.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. 114,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

