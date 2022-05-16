Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%.

ZSAN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,169. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,148,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 818,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZSAN shares. Maxim Group cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

