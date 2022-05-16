ZKSpace Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00507598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.37 or 1.78497167 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008411 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.