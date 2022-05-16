Zhang Financial LLC Sells 39 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.46. 213,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,359. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $386.78 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

