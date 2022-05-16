Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.98 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.