Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 75,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,495. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

