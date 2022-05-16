Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $31.02 on Monday, reaching $738.57. 864,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,997,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $939.30 and its 200-day moving average is $980.61.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

