Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,084. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46.

