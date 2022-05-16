Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,122 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28.

