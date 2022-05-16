Zhang Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $21.66 on Monday, hitting $2,299.35. 49,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,497. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,570.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,730.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

