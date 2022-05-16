Zhang Financial LLC Buys 4,979 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 300.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.31. 173,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,313. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

