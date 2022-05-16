Zhang Financial LLC Buys 1,902 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $66.38. 588,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,919. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.67.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

