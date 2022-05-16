Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.06. 242,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646,496. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

