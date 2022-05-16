Zero Utility Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $169,888.65 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (ZUT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for about $175.37 or 0.00561434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $169,888.65 and $600.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

