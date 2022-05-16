Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €84.00 ($88.42) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

ZLNDY opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. Zalando has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

