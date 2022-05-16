Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.87 ($86.18).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €34.12 ($35.92) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.