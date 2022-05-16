Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1493 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

